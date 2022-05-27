Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CTO Irina Krechmer Sells 3,488 Shares

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) CTO Irina Krechmer sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $10,743.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,293.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Irina Krechmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Irina Krechmer sold 3,199 shares of Blue Apron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $16,794.75.

NYSE:APRN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,000. The company has a market cap of $114.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -2.96. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $12.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Blue Apron ( NYSE:APRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.54). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 191.76% and a negative net margin of 24.24%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Apron by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Blue Apron by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blue Apron by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 35,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth $696,000.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

