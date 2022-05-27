Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Update

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BOAC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.91. 305,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,316. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

Get Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth $9,595,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,568,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.