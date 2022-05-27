BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.65

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BCI traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 315.60 ($3.97). The company had a trading volume of 68,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,479. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 269.56 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 345 ($4.34). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 314.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 319.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of £338.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38.

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

