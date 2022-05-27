BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.65

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BCI traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 315.60 ($3.97). The company had a trading volume of 68,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,479. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 269.56 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 345 ($4.34). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 314.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 319.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of £338.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38.
