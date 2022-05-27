BMO Capital Markets Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$140.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.05.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,434. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,157,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

