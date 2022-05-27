BMO Capital Markets Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$140.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.05.
Shares of NYSE RY traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,434. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,157,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.