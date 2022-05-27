BMO Capital Markets Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $172.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.40.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $142.13 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

