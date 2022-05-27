BMO Capital Markets Trims American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Target Price to $15.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

AEO has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.79.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. 893,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,169,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 286,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 294,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105,946 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.