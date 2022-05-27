BMO Private Equity Trust Plc (LON:BPET) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.05

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc (LON:BPET – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $5.65. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BPET opened at GBX 447.50 ($5.63) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 464.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 469.22. BMO Private Equity Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 380 ($4.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 520 ($6.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The stock has a market cap of £330.89 million and a P/E ratio of 2.63.

In related news, insider Richard Gray purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £3,427.50 ($4,312.95). Also, insider Audrey Baxter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 465 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £46,500 ($58,512.65).

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

