BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Plans Dividend of $1.75

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 23.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.
Shares of BNCC stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.23. BNCCORP has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05.
About BNCCORP (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNCCORP (BNCC)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BNCCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNCCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.