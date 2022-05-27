BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE DCF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 37,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,828. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCF. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

