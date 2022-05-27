BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
NYSE DCF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 37,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,828. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
