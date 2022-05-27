Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEI.UN. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Boardwalk REIT news, Senior Officer Brian Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$47.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,245,225.30.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock traded up C$1.03 on Friday, hitting C$50.64. 42,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,952. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.17. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$38.20 and a 1-year high of C$61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

