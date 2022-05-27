Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given New GBX 780 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,030 ($12.96) to GBX 780 ($9.82) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BYPLF. Barclays lowered their target price on Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 695 ($8.75) in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.12) to GBX 800 ($10.07) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF remained flat at $$8.08 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

