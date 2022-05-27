Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

