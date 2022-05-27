Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDRBF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

