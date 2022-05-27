boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.91) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 190 ($2.39) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Investec raised boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on boohoo group from GBX 111 ($1.40) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHOOY remained flat at $$18.54 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 418. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $94.00.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

