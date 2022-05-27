Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.02% from the stock’s current price.

BOOT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $78.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $65.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.84.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,624.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

