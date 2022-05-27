Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Sells $8,258,849.28 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BAH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.86. 1,005,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 41.05%.

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

