Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.78 billion-$9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.96 billion.

NYSE BAH opened at $86.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.30.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

