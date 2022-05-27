Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

BAH has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.95. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $10,407,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $6,628,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.