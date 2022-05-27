Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Up 140.9% in May

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 140.9% from the April 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 197.5 days.

Borregaard ASA stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. Borregaard ASA has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $25.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31.

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

