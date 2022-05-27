Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Raised to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s previous close.

BSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $500,002.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

