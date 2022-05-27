Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) CTO Sells $36,967.50 in Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) CTO Shaun Marklew sold 39,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $36,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shaun Marklew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 31st, Shaun Marklew sold 5,875 shares of Boxlight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $7,050.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 229,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,676. Boxlight Co. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 1,528.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 4,449.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 38,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on BOXL. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Boxlight Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
