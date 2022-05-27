Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) CTO Sells $36,967.50 in Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) CTO Shaun Marklew sold 39,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $36,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shaun Marklew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Shaun Marklew sold 5,875 shares of Boxlight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $7,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 229,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,676. Boxlight Co. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boxlight Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 1,528.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 4,449.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 38,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOXL. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

