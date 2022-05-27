Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,440. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 42.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.