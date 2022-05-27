Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Insider Marianne Boyd Johnson Sells 64,690 Shares

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $3,554,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.33. 910,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,899. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.90.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 42.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

