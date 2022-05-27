Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.75.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.86. 9,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,440. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.71. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.90.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

