BP’s (BP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.66) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.80) price objective (up previously from GBX 490 ($6.17)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.66) to GBX 500 ($6.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.81) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.72) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 515.63 ($6.49).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 435.25 ($5.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 396.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 374.37. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430.95 ($5.42). The firm has a market cap of £84.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 391 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £371.45 ($467.41). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 77 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £311.85 ($392.41). Insiders purchased a total of 255 shares of company stock worth $99,206 in the last ninety days.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

