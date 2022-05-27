Brady Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

Brady has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Brady has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brady to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

BRC stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. Brady has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $61.76.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Brady by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

