Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

Brady has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Brady has a payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brady to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

BRC opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Brady has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $61.76.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.91 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brady will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after buying an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Brady by 9.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Brady by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

