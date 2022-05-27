Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

BAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Braskem by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 54,015 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Braskem by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Braskem by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Braskem by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Braskem by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAK opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Braskem has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($2.27). Braskem had a return on equity of 156.07% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

