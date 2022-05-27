Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

BAK stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64. Braskem has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.27). Braskem had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 156.07%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Braskem will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Braskem by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Braskem by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 41,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Braskem by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Braskem by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

