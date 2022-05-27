Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $72.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Cowen to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 109.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BRZE. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 23,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,141. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55. Braze has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $70.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 175,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the first quarter worth $309,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

