Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 61.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 50.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 14.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

