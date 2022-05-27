Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $50.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s previous close.

BHF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.36. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

