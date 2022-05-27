Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.33.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,625. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

