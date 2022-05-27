Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $550.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $587.30 and its 200-day moving average is $591.02. The company has a market cap of $224.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $455.71 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Get Broadcom alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 9.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $675.88.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.