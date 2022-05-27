Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $725.00 at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $700.00 to $725.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.88.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $550.66 on Friday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $587.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.02. The firm has a market cap of $224.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after purchasing an additional 748,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

