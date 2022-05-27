Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $725.00 at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $700.00 to $725.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.66% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.88.
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $550.66 on Friday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $587.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.02. The firm has a market cap of $224.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.
In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after purchasing an additional 748,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
