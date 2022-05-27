Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $780.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $720.00 to $780.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVGO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $675.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $550.66 on Friday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $587.30 and its 200-day moving average is $591.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,581,000 after purchasing an additional 748,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

