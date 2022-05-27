Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $780.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $720.00 to $780.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.65% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVGO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $675.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $550.66 on Friday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $587.30 and its 200-day moving average is $591.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.
In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,581,000 after purchasing an additional 748,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom (Get Rating)
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
