Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “
Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 378,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,064. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.06. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75.
In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 107.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 180,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 61.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 221,566 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.
About Broadstone Net Lease (Get Rating)
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
