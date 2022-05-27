Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 378,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,064. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.06. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 107.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 180,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 61.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 221,566 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

