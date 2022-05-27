Brokerages Anticipate Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aura Biosciences’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.43) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aura Biosciences.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AURA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 65,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,289. Aura Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AURA. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $51,617,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aura Biosciences (AURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.