Brokerages Anticipate Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). Avalo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avalo Therapeutics.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 332.13% and a negative net margin of 1,242.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

AVTX stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 501,000 shares of company stock worth $333,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

