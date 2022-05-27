Brokerages Anticipate Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.59). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reduced their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition cut their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLPH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,428. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.17. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

