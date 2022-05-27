Brokerages Anticipate KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.81). KalVista Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($2.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.01).

KALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 55,998 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter.

KALV stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. 23,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.79. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.