Brokerages Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.97 billion and the lowest is $3.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $575.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 584.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $13.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $14.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $7,537,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,292,520 shares in the company, valued at $318,156,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,208,098 shares of company stock worth $132,814,202. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $92.89 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $74.23 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.81.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

