Brokerages Anticipate Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.28 Million

Analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $61.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.27 million. Mastech Digital posted sales of $53.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full-year sales of $248.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.02 million to $250.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $272.59 million, with estimates ranging from $270.32 million to $274.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mastech Digital.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
