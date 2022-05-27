Brokerages Anticipate Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.28 Million

Analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $61.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.27 million. Mastech Digital posted sales of $53.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full-year sales of $248.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.02 million to $250.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $272.59 million, with estimates ranging from $270.32 million to $274.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mastech Digital.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MHH opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $199.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

