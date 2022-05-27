Brokerages Anticipate RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $519.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) to report $519.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RumbleON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $518.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $520.60 million. RumbleON posted sales of $168.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RumbleON.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.54) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMBL. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RumbleON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other RumbleON news, CEO Marshall Chesrown bought 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $99,647.73. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,336.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,192.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,529 shares of company stock worth $507,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 816.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBL opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $257.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $48.45.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

