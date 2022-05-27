Brokerages Anticipate Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.91. Silvergate Capital posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

SI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.83.

Shares of NYSE:SI traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.54. 15,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $239.26.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

