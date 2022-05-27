Brokerages Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 12.20%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on SUPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUPN stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $27.93. 217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

