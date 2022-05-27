Brokerages Expect Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) will post $13.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arteris’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arteris will report full year sales of $50.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $51.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $64.41 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $66.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million.

Several research firms have commented on AIP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arteris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ AIP opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. Arteris has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $27.57.

In other Arteris news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $80,641.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 652,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,588.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $169,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,308.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,872 shares of company stock valued at $273,305.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Arteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

