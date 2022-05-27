Brokerages Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.21. Baker Hughes reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

NYSE BKR traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 211,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,176,371. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,159,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,953,921 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

