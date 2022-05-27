Brokerages Expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $12.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.30 million and the lowest is $11.90 million. Exagen posted sales of $12.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $52.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $53.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $65.40 million, with estimates ranging from $63.30 million to $66.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Exagen had a negative net margin of 64.26% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Exagen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Exagen by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exagen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exagen by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Exagen in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XGN stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. Exagen has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $82.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

