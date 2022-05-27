Brokerages Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) to report sales of $28.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.30 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $29.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $115.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $117.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $124.85 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $128.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.42%.

FSBW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of FSBW opened at $30.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.13. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $74,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $409,279.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $59,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,180 shares in the company, valued at $35,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,700 shares of company stock worth $314,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 383,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp (Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.